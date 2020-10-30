...AND CHEAPER...:





Self-driving trucks are coming sooner than you probably expect. Swedish driverless truck startup Einride unveiled a new model last month that it says will be ready for the road in 2021. Google-owned Waymo and Daimler this week announced they would team up to deploy a driverless Freightliner Cascadia truck in the coming years. And autonomous truck startup TuSimple this summer joined forces with U.S. truck maker Navistar with the goal of building an autonomous semi-truck by 2024.





Fully autonomous trucks could lead to $4.75 billion in savings in annual freight costs for businesses by 2030, according to an analysis by Frost & Sullivan released this week.