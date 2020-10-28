...AND CHEAPER...:

A second phase of offshore wind development is about to get underway in the U.S., starting in Maine, a state that sees its energy future built on a new type of wind turbine. It is one that can float in deeper waters and that may be built more cheaply than existing wind turbines being constructed or planned along most of the U.S. East Coast.





One of the main beneficiaries of what are called "floaters"--turbines that are held by mooring lines attached to anchors in waters deeper than 160 feet--will likely be the U.S. West Coast, where California and Hawaii are planning wind farms and Oregon and Washington are expected to follow.





"This will be a global industry," predicted Walter Musial, the leading expert on offshore wind for the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. At the moment, the business is in its infancy, but he noted that 80% of the world's offshore waters suitable for wind turbines near major population centers are deep.