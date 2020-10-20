...AND CHEAPER...:

October 20, 2020
Regulators Approve N.H.'s First Large Solar Array, Planned By NextEra In Fitzwilliam (ANNIE ROPEIK, 10/19/20, NHPR)
Solar power in New Hampshire took a big step forward Monday, as the state Site Evaluation Committee unanimously approved a utility-scale solar project for the first time.The 30-megawatt Chinook Solar array will cover about 100 acres of private land in the southwestern New Hampshire town of Fitzwilliam.It's the first solar project that's been large enough to require SEC consideration. After two days of virtual deliberations, they agreed that the project passed all the required tests.
