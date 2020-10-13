...AND CHEAPER...:

The researchers found that the checkerboard grating design performed the best, so much so in fact that they show it could enhance light absorption by 125%.





The checkerboard design particularly improves diffraction, which in turn enhances the probability of light being absorbed, which is then used to create electricity.





"We found a simple trick for boosting the absorption of slim solar cells," said Dr Christian Schuster from the Department of Physics at the University of York.





"Our investigations show that our idea actually rivals the absorption enhancement of more sophisticated designs -- while also absorbing more light deep in the plane and less light near the surface structure itself.





"Our design rule meets all relevant aspects of light-trapping for solar cells, clearing the way for simple, practical, and yet outstanding diffractive structures, with a potential impact beyond photonic applications.





"This design offers potential to further integrate solar cells into thinner, flexible materials and therefore create more opportunity to use solar power in more products."





A potential major outcome from this study is not only the increased light absorption for solar cells, but the simplification of the design, which could lead to the production of thinner, lighter, and more flexible solar panels.





This, in turn, could lead to solar panels being used on more homes and in a wider array of products and applications. The researchers also believe these new grating designs will reduce the need for thicker, more complex solar panels, making them cheaper and more environmentally friendly.





"In principle, we would deploy ten times more solar power with the same amount of absorber material: ten times thinner solar cells could enable a rapid expansion of photovoltaics, increase solar electricity production, and greatly reduce our carbon footprint," Dr Schuster added.



