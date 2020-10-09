...AND CHEAPER...:

At a recycling plant in Ohio, next to the company's manufacturing facility, First Solar uses custom technology to disassemble and recycle old panels, recovering 90% of the materials inside. It runs similar recycling systems in Germany and Malaysia. Right now, the holistic lifecycle approach isn't common among other solar producers. But Wade says that now is the time to think about the problem. "Our aim for solar is to help our customers decouple their economic growth from negative environmental impacts," he says. "So it is kind of a mandatory point for us to address the renewable-energy-circular-economy nexus today and not 20 years from now."