AN OUNCE OF PREVENTION:

After US intelligence identified plans to dump stolen emails, analysts contacted "several people with knowledge" of the Burisma hack, The Times reported.





The paper said the analysts were concerned "Burisma material would be leaked alongside forged materials in an attempt to hurt" the candidacy of the Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden.





Earlier Wednesday -- the month after US intelligence was said to be aware of plans to release the hacked and forged material -- the New York Post published a dubious story about a "smoking-gun email" between Biden's son Hunter and a top Burisma executive.