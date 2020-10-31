ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

[W]hile the number of followers the group has is dwarfed by Trump, it has grown to 2.6 million and surpassed the number on the GOP's official account. Its tweets regularly get tens of thousands of likes and retweets, while their videos reach viewing figures into the millions, some surpassing eight-figure totals.





"Because we're more selective about what we do, about what we say. We have this weapon and we're going to keep using it," he said.





Asked how the team identifies moments to capitalize upon, Edwards said it is usually instinctive. The team has a "Rapid Response" group chat and messages each other when they spot a moment. They then either pitch or formulate their plans to tackle it.





"Depending on how crazy it is, you can see if the narrative is going to go there," he explained, describing the Bob Woodward interview revelations as a moment where the group knew it should act.





But while there are major talking points that feel essential to hit, the nuanced moments are also something to exploit. A recent example was First Lady Melania Trump discussing people social distancing, while addressing a crowd in which members were stood shoulder-to-shoulder. The group shared a video of her making these comments while the camera panned around the crowd, garnering more than 700,000 views in less than 24 hours.





"That's the thing I think is different, we're not just finding the moments that the news is focusing on, we're finding those pockets of news and turning them into some that becomes an even bigger story, what we want people to focus on," he said. "The idea is to always have people online and to have people talking about what we want to talk about.





"Someone will see something or I'll send a few ideas for the day. There's a lot of flexibility in what we do.



