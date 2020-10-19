ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Some of Fox News' top news anchors and reporters have distanced themselves from the story. During an on-air report that largely focused on how social media platforms handled this story, Bret Baier said, "Let's say, just not sugarcoat it. The whole thing is sketchy."





"You couldn't write this script in 19 days from an election, but we are digging into where this computer is and the emails and the authenticity of it," he added.





Chris Wallace also called the story "suspicious" and said, "I can understand the concern about this story. It is completely unverified and frankly, Rudy Giuliani is not the most reliable source anymore. I hate to say that, but it's just true."





According to a leaked memo obtained by The Daily Beast earlier this year, the research department at Fox News had previously described Giuliani as "amplifying disinformation" surrounding the Ukraine corruption story that lay at the heart of the impeachment of President Trump earlier this year.