AIN'T BLACK:





Supporters of President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden gathered outside Perez Art Museum, where Trump is scheduled to appear at a televised town hall on Oct. 15, 2020.





A woman who gained internet fame for nodding and giving President Donald Trump the thumbs up sign during his Miami town hall on Thursday night could have used the free airtime two years ago -- because she was running for Congress as a pro-Trump candidate.