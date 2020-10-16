October 16, 2020
AIN'T BLACK:
Woman who nodded, gave thumbs up behind Trump in Miami ran pro-Trump campaign in 2018 (ALEX DAUGHERTY, OCTOBER 15, 2020, Miami Herald)
Supporters of President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden gathered outside Perez Art Museum, where Trump is scheduled to appear at a televised town hall on Oct. 15, 2020. BY AL DIAZ | MARTA OLIVER CRAVIOTTOA woman who gained internet fame for nodding and giving President Donald Trump the thumbs up sign during his Miami town hall on Thursday night could have used the free airtime two years ago -- because she was running for Congress as a pro-Trump candidate.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 16, 2020 8:56 AM