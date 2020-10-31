October 31, 2020
AG IS THE PLUM JOB:
N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James developing 'long' list of Trump actions for Biden to undo (Allan Smith, 10/30/20, NBC News)
New York Attorney General Letitia James says her office is preparing a substantial list of legal actions for a potential Biden administration to begin quickly reversing Trump administration initiatives, she told NBC News in an interview."We're preparing a list. And the list is long," she said Thursday. "We'll have a team of individuals, again, working on reversing all of the bad regulations and laws that have been put forth ... We will work with the Biden administration to ask them to file stays in a number of cases that are pending in the courts all across this country."
Did Donald even exist?
