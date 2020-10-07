October 7, 2020
42% WAS ALWAYS THE CEILING:
Trump support craters after contracting coronavirus, new FPU/Herald poll reveals (JOE BATTENFELD, October 6, 2020, Boston Herald)
In two days of polling before Trump got COVID, the president trailed Biden by just a 46%-41% margin. In the three days of polling after the coronavirus diagnosis, Biden held a 55%-34% lead. That means Biden's lead grew by a whopping 16 points from pre-COVID to post-COVID.Among all the 1,003 registered, likely voters in the nationwide Franklin Pierce-Herald poll, Biden now holds a 51%-37% lead over Trump less than a month before Election Day. Three percent support a third party candidate while 8% say they are still undecided.
Wait'll the sympathy wears off so we can test the floor.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 7, 2020 12:00 AM