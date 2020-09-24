YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:





[V]olkswagen thinks the ideal family car is a compact SUV that seats five, features ample storage space and offers inoffensive design, which is what you get with the new ID.4. While "inoffensive" may sound like a dis, it's more about how Volkswagen's first vehicle in its new electric era in the States falls squarely between the space-age design of Elon Musk's Tesla (the spartan, touchscreen-focused interior is sometimes off-putting to mainstream drivers) and the if ain't broke don't fix it ethos of previous mainstream offerings like the Chevrolet Bolt or Nissan Leaf.





In terms of performance and price, it also finds itself in the middle ground of the current electric market, despite Volkswagen's attempt to frame the ID.4 as unique in its appeal "to millions, not just the millionaires." It offers an estimated 250 miles of range, which is solid even for people who won't have a charger at home -- as Renna notes, that's about how many miles the average American drives in a week, and probably lower because of the pandemic -- even if that's about the same as the Bolt or base Tesla Model 3.





Meanwhile, the MSRP of $39,995 for the ID.4 Pro may not sound super affordable at first glance, but that figure is only $1,300 over the average new vehicle price in the U.S., according to Kelley Blue Book, and the federal electric car tax credit of $7,500 has the potential to put it in competition with other compact SUVs, not just electric ones.