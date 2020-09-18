September 18, 2020
YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT::
Man 'asleep' in speeding self-driving car charged in Canada (AFP, 9/18/20)
The incident took place near the town of Ponoka in Alberta province, the local force said in a tweet on Thursday."The car appeared to be self-driving, travelling over 140 km/h with both front seats completely reclined & occupants appeared to be asleep," it said.According to Canadian public broadcaster CBC, the car was an electric Tesla model set to autopilot and the man charged was 20 years old.
Realistically, autopilot is safer than a 20-year-old male.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 18, 2020 7:29 AM