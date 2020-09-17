YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:





Ford Motor plans to differentiate its upcoming all-electric F-150 from expected pickups by Tesla and General Motors by building it for heavy duty hauling and towing rather than recreation.





"While all other electric pickups are competing for lifestyle customers, the all-electric F-150 is designed and engineered for hard working customers that need a truck to do a job," Kumar Galhortra, Ford President of the Americas and International Markets, said Wednesday during a media briefing.





Galhortra said it was important to Ford to retain the F-150′s reputation as a work truck when it rolls out its electric version in about two years. The F-150 and its larger siblings, collectively known as Ford's F-Series, have been America's best-selling pickups for 43 years and the nation's top-selling vehicle for 38 years.