YOU THINK IT'S EASY KEEPING TRUMPBOTS THIS MISINFORMED?:

A video widely shared across right-wing media claims to show a 'war camp' for antifa agitators in Portland. The video captured dozens of blue tents spread across two parking lots in SE Portland.





This claim is false. The two adjacent lots shown in the video are temporary homeless camps for unhoused Portland residents, according to two nonprofits that helped install them. The campsites were set up in April, predating racial justice protests that have persisted nightly in Portland since late May.