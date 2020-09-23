YEAH, BUT HILLARY'S EMAILS!:

The report ultimately fails to support one of Republicans' top claims about the Burisma affair -- that, as vice president, Joe Biden fought for the ouster of Ukraine's top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, to protect Burisma and his son from scrutiny on corruption issues.





In fact, European countries and international bodies had contemporaneously accused Shokin of failing to pursue corruption, including in the Burisma case, and wanted him fired.





The report also leans on a statement from senior U.S. diplomat George Kent that Hunter Biden's work in Ukraine was "very awkward" -- a sentiment he already expressed last year during President Trump's impeachment hearings.



