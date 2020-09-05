September 5, 2020
YEAH, BUT, ANTIFA!:
After anti-Semitic content, GOP candidate has post removed for inciting violence (JEFF AMY, 9/04/20, AP)
Facebook removed a photo illustration showing a Republican congressional candidate in Georgia posing with a rifle next to three Democratic House members, saying Friday that it violated the social media platform's policy against inciting violence.The illustration, a montage of four photos, was posted Thursday by Marjorie Taylor Greene, a candidate who has previously courted controversy with her support of a baseless conspiracy theory involving US President Donald Trump and her inflammatory remarks about two Muslim congresswomen.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 5, 2020 6:46 AM
