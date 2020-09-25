WISH FULFILLMENT:

The Maltese Falcon may be thought of as a novel by Dashiell Hammett published in 1930 or as a trio of film adaptations produced between 1931 and 1941 (the middle of the three being a comedic mess renamed "Satan Met a Lady" and the last being the John Huston/Humphrey Bogart classic). Additionally, the Maltese Falcon may be thought of as the statuette itself--an objet d'art of legendary repute and incalculable financial value. Or the Maltese Falcon may be regarded in terms of the narrative purpose it serves in the story; that is, to use a term popularized by Alfred Hitchcock to stand for any object that entices characters and drives plot, a "MacGuffin." Unattainable, perhaps, but irresistible. A great part of the enduring appeal of the Maltese Falcon is the ineffable quality these varied references suggest. For this reason, I demur when it comes to grounding the Falcon with any one definition, volunteering instead only to share here what the Maltese Falcon has come to mean to me and what I suspect it may represent for many other authors as well, even if they have never given a single thought to the mythical black bird.





Some years ago, I came across a quote from Dashiell Hammett in a 1934 edition of the New York Evening Journal that changed the direction of my own writing. "All of my characters are real," Hammett said. "They are based directly on people I knew or came across."