September 24, 2020
WINNING THE WoT:
Saudi exiles form opposition party, call for peaceful change (Deutsche-Welle, 9/24/20)
A group of exiled Saudi dissidents announced Wednesday the formation of a new opposition party, within hours of Saudi Arabia's King Salman addressing the UN General Assembly and urging it stand firm against rival Iran.Saudi dissidents located in Britain, the US, Canada, and elsewhere, and led by London-based human rights defender Yahya Assiri, said their new party aimed "to institute democracy as a form of government in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia."In its statement, the dissident the National Assembly Party (NAAS) asserted that "the government constantly practices violence and repression, with mounting numbers of political arrests and assassinations."
In exchange for Iran demilitarizing the Sunni/Israeli dictatorships ought to be required to transition to self-government.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 24, 2020 9:23 AM