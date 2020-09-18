September 18, 2020
WHY DID YOU THINK ISRAEL WAS ALLYING WITH DICTATORS AGAINST DEMOCRACIES?:
Knesset rejects bill to ensure full equality between all Israeli citizens (MEMO, September 18, 2020)
The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, has rejected a bill presented by Yousef Jabareen on behalf of the Arab Joint List intended to ensure full equality for all of Israel's citizens, regardless of their ethnicity or religious affiliation. [...]"What I am proposing to you is first and foremost a peace treaty between the state and its Arab citizens, before addressing what is beyond its borders," Jabareen told the right-wing MKs who attacked his proposed legislation. "Peace with Arab citizens is realised when the state secures their equal status in their home."
The whole point of the new Axis is to thwart Muslim political rights.
