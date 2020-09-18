WHY DID YOU THINK ISRAEL WAS ALLYING WITH DICTATORS AGAINST DEMOCRACIES?:





The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, has rejected a bill presented by Yousef Jabareen on behalf of the Arab Joint List intended to ensure full equality for all of Israel's citizens, regardless of their ethnicity or religious affiliation. [...]





"What I am proposing to you is first and foremost a peace treaty between the state and its Arab citizens, before addressing what is beyond its borders," Jabareen told the right-wing MKs who attacked his proposed legislation. "Peace with Arab citizens is realised when the state secures their equal status in their home."