WHICH IS WHY DONALD AND BIBI LOVE HIM:





Egyptian citizens demonstrated for the fourth day in a row yesterday evening, in response to Mohamed Ali's calls to take to the streets and unite against the ruling regime.





Throughout his rule, Al-Sisi's government has been accused of human rights abuse, including the systematic torture of political prisoners, extrajudicial killings, and the demolition of homes across the country.





He has also been criticised for his handling of Libya and the Renaissance Dam crisis.





Residents in Atfih district in Giza set fire to a security vehicle, reports Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.





Demonstrators chanted, "Get out Sisi."





Security forces shot at crowds in the Kafr Qandil area and used tear gas against them.





In the village of Al-Atf in Giza Governorate, south of Cairo, demonstrators chanted, "Leave and let our country see the light."





In Minya Al-Hayit, Fayoum Governorate, they said: "There is no God but God... Sisi is the enemy of God."



