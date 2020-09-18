September 18, 2020
WHERE'S MacARTHUR WHEN WE NEED HIM?:
Proud Boys and paramilitary groups join hundreds of armed protesters outside Michigan Capitol (Travis Gettys, 9/18/20, Raw Story)
Hundreds of gun activists held an open-carry rally outside the Michigan Capitol to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's policies.About 1,000 demonstrators carried rifles and handguns outside the Lansing statehouse Thursday to protest a recent push to ban guns from the Capitol building and the Democratic governor's stay-at-home orders to prevent coronavirus spread, reported MLive.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 18, 2020 9:52 AM
