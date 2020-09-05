WHERE'S GENERAL RENO WHEN WE NEED HER?:





Local news station WISN reports that Missouri residents Michael Karmo and Cody Smith were arrested by federal agents in a hotel parking lot this week after the FBI learned on Tuesday that they were driving to Kenosha armed with a large cache of weapons.





According to WISN, agents searched the men's vehicle and hotel room and found "an Armory AR-15 assault rifle, a Mossberg 500 AB 12-Gauge shotgun, two handguns, a silencer, ammunition, body armor, a drone and other materials."





Officials also say that the two men were planning to travel to Portland, Oregon after their Kenosha stop, where they had pledged to "take action" if the city moved forward with defunding its police department.





According to a criminal complaint filed against them, both Karmo and Smith "are part of the 417 2nd Amendment Militia of Missouri" and that they "went to Kenosha to attend President Donald Trump's rally."