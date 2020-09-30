September 30, 2020
WHEN EVEN RASMUSSEN CAN'T PRETEND:
Biden Leads By 8 Percent in Only Poll to Give Trump Recent National Lead (AILA SLISCO, 9/30/20, Newsweek)
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump by 8 percent in the latest edition of the only national poll to give Trump a lead during September.A Rasmussen Reports poll released Wednesday found that 51 percent of voters said they would vote for the former vice president, compared to 43 percent for Trump. The survey found that 3 percent are undecided, while another 3 percent intend to vote for a third-party candidate.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 30, 2020 6:26 PM