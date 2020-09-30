September 30, 2020

WHEN EVEN RASMUSSEN CAN'T PRETEND:

Biden Leads By 8 Percent in Only Poll to Give Trump Recent National Lead (AILA SLISCO, 9/30/20, Newsweek)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump by 8 percent in the latest edition of the only national poll to give Trump a lead during September.

A Rasmussen Reports poll released Wednesday found that 51 percent of voters said they would vote for the former vice president, compared to 43 percent for Trump. The survey found that 3 percent are undecided, while another 3 percent intend to vote for a third-party candidate.

Posted by at September 30, 2020 6:26 PM

  

« THE TIGHTENING NOOSE: | Main