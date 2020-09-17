September 17, 2020
WE'RE GONNA NEED MORE IMMIGRANTS:
New Hampshire median home price jumped 15% in August (Jeff Feingold, 9/16/20, NHBR)
The median single-family home price in New Hampshire jumped nearly 15%, rising to nearly $350,000 in August, according to the latest report from the New Hampshire Association of Realtors.Driven by the continued shortage of inventory, those who put their homes on the market are getting what they ask for and a bit more.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 17, 2020 8:56 AM