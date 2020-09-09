WE'RE FOUR YEARS IN; WHO IS STUNNED? (profanity alert):

1. Trump rages about the generals





Woodward quotes Woodward as saying, "My [****]ing generals are a bunch of [Donald's]. They care more about their alliances than they do about trade deals."









2. Mattis and Coats recognized Trump's unfitness





"Rage," according to Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Philip Rucker, contains "brutal assessments of Trump's conduct from Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, former Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats and others:





Mattis quietly went to Washington National Cathedral to pray about his concern for the nation's fate under Trump's command and, according to Woodward, told Coats, "There may come a time when we have to take collective action" since Trump is "dangerous. He's unfit."





In a separate conversation recounted by Woodward, Mattis told Coats, "The president has no moral compass," to which the director of national intelligence replied: "True. To him, a lie is not a lie. It's just what he thinks. He doesn't know the difference between the truth and a lie."