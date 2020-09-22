WELL, WE ARE UNDER 200 MILLION...:

"It affects virtually nobody," Trump said of the coronavirus. "It's an amazing thing."





By Tuesday morning, the disease had officially had killed 200,000 people in the US -- a number more than the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War, the Spanish-American War, World War I, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, the Afghanistan War, and the Iraq War combined -- and "affected" even more.