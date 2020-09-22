September 22, 2020
WELL, WE ARE UNDER 200 MILLION...:
"It affects virtually nobody": Trump erases coronavirus victims as US death toll hits 200,000 (Aaron Rupar, Sep 22, 2020, Vox)
"It affects virtually nobody," Trump said of the coronavirus. "It's an amazing thing."By Tuesday morning, the disease had officially had killed 200,000 people in the US -- a number more than the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War, the Spanish-American War, World War I, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, the Afghanistan War, and the Iraq War combined -- and "affected" even more.
