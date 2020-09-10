September 10, 2020
WELL, IT'S A START:
Portland mayor bans cops from using tear gas during protests (The Associated Press, September 10, 2020)
The mayor of Portland on Thursday police in Oregon's largest city to stop using tear gas for crowd control during the frequently violent protests that have racked the city for more than three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.Mayor Ted Wheeler, a Democrat, was tear gassed when he went to a demonstration against the presence of federal authorities dispatched to the city to protect federal property.
