WE'LL BE BACK IN JANUARY:

The US has no alternative but to return to the nuclear deal from which it withdrew in 2018, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.





In statements yesterday, Rouhani added that the US had "made a mistake" after withdrawing from the nuclear deal, saying that Tehran had been under all kinds of pressure for the past three years.





He stressed that the United States has put a lot of difficulties and obstacles ahead of Iran, and that the US administration has left no other solution other than returning to the nuclear agreement.





"Americans will not be able to achieve their goals [as far as Iran is concerned]. They do regret it and they have to reconsider the current situation, and they will. This is a dead-end for the US and they must retreat, otherwise they will be facing serious impediments."