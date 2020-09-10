



Joe Biden tweeted about the US's lack of preparedness for a pandemic in October, according to a tweet the former vice president reposted on Thursday.





The former vice president paired his 25 October tweet with one from the same day last year by Donald Trump, in which the president complained to Apple's Tim Cook about the functionality of his iPhone.





Mr Biden's tweet read: "We are not prepared for a pandemic. Trump has rolled back progress President Obama and I made to strengthen global health security."





He continued: "We need leadership that builds public trust, focuses on real threats, and mobilises the world to stop outbreaks before they reach our shores."