September 21, 2020

TX IS THE BATTLEGROUND:

With cash windfall, Biden adds GOP states to campaign map (BILL BARROW, 9/21/20, AP) 

Joe Biden is using a campaign cash advantage over President Donald Trump to add Republican-leaning Georgia and Iowa to his paid media footprint, bringing the Democratic challenger's television and digital battleground map to an even dozen states.

The expansion reflects Biden's newfound status as a fundraising behemoth and his campaign's longstanding promise to set up "multiple paths" to the 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency.

