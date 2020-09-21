September 21, 2020
TX IS THE BATTLEGROUND:
With cash windfall, Biden adds GOP states to campaign map (BILL BARROW, 9/21/20, AP)
Joe Biden is using a campaign cash advantage over President Donald Trump to add Republican-leaning Georgia and Iowa to his paid media footprint, bringing the Democratic challenger's television and digital battleground map to an even dozen states.The expansion reflects Biden's newfound status as a fundraising behemoth and his campaign's longstanding promise to set up "multiple paths" to the 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 21, 2020 12:00 AM