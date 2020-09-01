TWO-BIT LEADER; THIRD-RATE NATION:

Kuznetsov rarely goes to sea and conducted just six patrols between 1991 and 2015. During a 2016 mission off of Syria, the ship's air wing lost two jets in just three weeks. (David Axe, 9/01/20, National Interest)

The aging, unreliable and now fire-ravaged Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov appears decreasingly likely ever to re-enter front-line service with the Russian fleet. Russia's leaders are eyeing two potential replacements for the damaged flattop.





But the cost could scuttle the replacement plan before it really gets underway.





The 60,000-tons-displacement Kuznetsov commissioned in 1990. Problems plagued the ship from the beginning. One of the carrier's major weaknesses is her lack of catapults for launching her fighters. Another is her powerplant. The vessel is powered by steam turbines and turbo-pressurized boilers that Defense Industry Daily generously described as "defective."





Her pipes are bad. "When it's this cold, water freezes everywhere including pipes which may cause a rupture," English Russia reported. "To prevent this, they just don't supply almost 60 percent of the cabins with water (neither in winter nor in summer). The situation with latrines is just as bad. The ship has over 50 latrines [for 1,900 crew] but half of them are closed."





Kuznetsov rarely goes to sea and conducted just six patrols between 1991 and 2015. During a 2016 mission off of Syria, the ship's air wing lost two jets in just three weeks.





Before late 2018, Moscow planned on extending the service lives of Kuznetsov and other warships from the 1980s in order to complement the newer, smaller vessels.



