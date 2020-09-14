September 14, 2020
TURN OUT THE LIGHTS, THE POGROM'S OVER...:
Trump campaign cancels ads in key battleground states amid poor fundraising - Biden expands buys (David Badash, 9/14/20, Raw Story)
The Donald Trump campaign has canceled millions of dollars in ad buys in critical battleground states, including Iowa, Nevada, and Ohio, while the Joe Biden campaign, after posting historic fundraising results, is expanding its ad buys.Bloomberg News reports the Trump campaign "is scaling back its television advertising spending and in some cases abandoning it altogether for now in key states, facing a cash crunch brought on by huge investments in staff and operations."
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 14, 2020 2:31 PM
« PUTTING THE TRUMPBOTS IN THEIR PLACE: | Main | THE TRUMP BRAND--HATING LATINOS IS SPORT; HATING JEWS IS BUSINESS: »