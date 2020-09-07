September 7, 2020

TO BE FAIR... (profanity alert):

Trump said to disparage evangelical Christianity as '[********]' before 2016 vote (Times of Israel, 9/07/20)

A tell-all memoir by Michael Cohen describes a scene ahead of the 2016 election in which Donald Trump allegedly said after meeting a group of prominent evangelical Christian leaders, "Can you believe that '[********]' ? Can you believe people believe that '[********]' ?" the Washington Post reported Monday.

Cohen said the US president made the comments following the departure of the religious leaders after they laid their hands on him in prayer at a meeting in Trump Tower.
"The cosmic joke was that Trump convinced a vast swathe of working-class white folks in the Midwest that he cared about their well-being," Cohen wrote, according to the newspaper. "The truth was that he couldn't care less."

...if they actually believed they couldn't support him.

