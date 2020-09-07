September 7, 2020
TO BE FAIR... (profanity alert):
Trump said to disparage evangelical Christianity as '[********]' before 2016 vote (Times of Israel, 9/07/20)
A tell-all memoir by Michael Cohen describes a scene ahead of the 2016 election in which Donald Trump allegedly said after meeting a group of prominent evangelical Christian leaders, "Can you believe that '[********]' ? Can you believe people believe that '[********]' ?" the Washington Post reported Monday.Cohen said the US president made the comments following the departure of the religious leaders after they laid their hands on him in prayer at a meeting in Trump Tower."The cosmic joke was that Trump convinced a vast swathe of working-class white folks in the Midwest that he cared about their well-being," Cohen wrote, according to the newspaper. "The truth was that he couldn't care less."
...if they actually believed they couldn't support him.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 7, 2020 12:00 AM