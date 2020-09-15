September 15, 2020
THOSE ARE HIS TROOPS:
Trump ad asks people to support the troops. But it uses a picture of Russian jets.(DANIEL LIPPMAN and BRYAN BENDER, 09/14/2020, Politico)
The ad, which was made by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, features silhouettes of three soldiers walking as a fighter jet flies over them. The ad first appeared on Sept. 8 and ran until Sept. 12."That's definitely a MiG-29," said Pierre Sprey, who helped design both the F-16 and A-10 planes for the U.S. Air Force.
