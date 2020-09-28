THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS SPECIES:

Early human interbreeding with our "cousins" the Denisovans and Neanderthals is an established fact but newly sequenced Neanderthal Y-chromosomes tell scientists that modern humans are the product of a complex history of interspecies sex. Neanderthals had lived in Eurasia for more than 300,000 years, when our modern human ancestors left Africa in the most recent wave some 60,000-70,000 years ago. When the two groups met in Eurasia around 45,000-years-ago they mated and a whole new kind of human was formed. Recent research confirms early human interbreeding but also provides evidence that makes our earliest encounters with both Neanderthals and Denisovans a much more complicated relationship.