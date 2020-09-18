September 18, 2020
THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:
Aldi's $6 'Small Talk' red wine winning over shiraz 'snobs' (Rebekah Scanlan, AUGUST 24, 2020, news.com.au)
A self-confessed "wine snob" has raved about a $6 bottle of Aldi shiraz, even comparing it to more expensive drops from Penfolds. [...]A premium Penfolds shiraz can sell for as much $220 a bottle depending on the vintage (the label is famous for its Grange wine) although it has cheaper options for less than $20.Her post has sparked an outpouring of support from fellow wine drinkers who said it was a "fabulous" drink.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 18, 2020 9:49 AM