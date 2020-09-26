September 26, 2020
THERE IS NO BETTER HISTORICAL NOVEL...:
PODCAST: Simon de Montfort and England's First Revolution (BBC History Extra, 9/26/20)
In a talk that she delivered at our 2019 BBC History Magazine History Weekend in Winchester, historian Sophie Ambler tells the story of Simon de Montfort's doomed rebellion against King Henry III in the 13th century. Historyextra.com/podcast
...than Sharon Kay Penman's Falls the Shadow.--a useful reminder that, in the Anglosphere, History was Ending centuries before we figured out the capitalism component.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 26, 2020 7:57 AM