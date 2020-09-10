September 10, 2020
THERE ARE NO DARWINISTS:
An evolutionary roll of the dice explains why we're not perfect (University of Bath, 9/09/20, Science Daily)
If evolution selects for the fittest organisms, why do we still have imperfections? Scientists at the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath investigating this question have found that in species with small populations, chance events take precedence over natural selection, allowing imperfections to creep in.
Short version: no one thinks Natural Selection works any more.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 10, 2020 9:31 AM