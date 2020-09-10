THE WAGES OF TRUMPISM:





According to the latest swing state surveys from Redfield and Wilton Strategies, Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) was lagging 15 points behind the former astronaut Mark Kelly as of last week.





Thirty-eight percent of state voters said they would back the Republican incumbent on November 3, while 53 percent opted for her main challenger. A further 7 percent told pollsters they didn't know how they would vote, and 2 percent backed a third party candidate.





Over in North Carolina, Redfield and Wilton Strategies found a similar margin separating Sen. Thom Tillis (R) and the Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham.