THE VLAD/DONALD HYMNAL:

In early July the Department of Homeland Security withheld publication of an intelligence bulletin warning law enforcement agencies of a Russian scheme to promote "allegations about the poor mental health" of former Vice President Joe Biden, according to internal emails and a draft of the document obtained by ABC News.





The draft bulletin, titled "Russia Likely to Denigrate Health of US Candidates to Influence 2020 Election," was submitted to the agency's legislative and public affairs office for review on July 7. The analysis was not meant for public consumption, but it was set to be distributed to federal, state and local law enforcement partners two days later, on July 9, the emails show.





Just one hour after its submission, however, a senior DHS official intervened.