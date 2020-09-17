September 17, 2020
THE UNSERIOUSNESS OF THE rIGHT:
Republicans tell the truth about Biden probe: "It would certainly help Donald Trump win re-election" (IGOR DERYSH, SEPTEMBER 17, 2020, Salon)
Democrats accused Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., of abusing his position after he publicly admitted that his investigation into the party's presidential nominee Joe Biden would "certainly" help President Donald Trump's re-election chances. [...]Democrats compared Johnson's admission to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., 2015 boast that the Republican-led Benghazi investigation was aimed at hurting former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's poll numbers.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 17, 2020 7:44 AM