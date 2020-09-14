THE TRUMP BRAND--HATING LATINOS IS SPORT; HATING JEWS IS BUSINESS:

Anti-Semitic conspiracy theories are spreading among Florida's Latino communities ahead of the presidential election, amplified by social media and messaging apps as well as respected mainstream outlets.





According to a report in Politico, much of the anti-Semitism stems from QAnon, the growing, false conspiracy theory that claims Democrats and the "deep state" run a pedophile ring and are working to take down President Donald Trump. Purveyors of the theory often traffic in classic anti-Semitic tropes, claiming that powerful Jews control the anti-Trump cabal.





The exact origin of the messages -- which are circulating in groups on WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned messaging app, or on social media -- is unclear. But they reflect both the themes in the QAnon theory and rhetoric deployed widely on the right that urges voters to fear disorder if Trump is unseated.