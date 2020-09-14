September 14, 2020
THE TRUMP BRAND--HATING LATINOS IS SPORT; HATING JEWS IS BUSINESS:
Florida Latinos are being flooded with anti-Semitic conspiracy theories ahead of the election (BEN SALES, SEPTEMBER 14, 2020, JTA)
Anti-Semitic conspiracy theories are spreading among Florida's Latino communities ahead of the presidential election, amplified by social media and messaging apps as well as respected mainstream outlets.According to a report in Politico, much of the anti-Semitism stems from QAnon, the growing, false conspiracy theory that claims Democrats and the "deep state" run a pedophile ring and are working to take down President Donald Trump. Purveyors of the theory often traffic in classic anti-Semitic tropes, claiming that powerful Jews control the anti-Trump cabal.The exact origin of the messages -- which are circulating in groups on WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned messaging app, or on social media -- is unclear. But they reflect both the themes in the QAnon theory and rhetoric deployed widely on the right that urges voters to fear disorder if Trump is unseated.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 14, 2020 5:35 PM