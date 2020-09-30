THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

After receiving the initial report in March 2019, U.S. Attorney General William Barr redacted parts of the report, claiming that the concealed information was privileged. District of Columbia District Judge Reggie Walton announced in March that he would conduct an independent review of the complete Mueller report.





"Based on the Court's review of the unredacted version of the Mueller Report, the Court concludes that the Department has failed to satisfy its burden to demonstrate that the withheld material is protected by the deliberative process privilege," Judge Walton wrote in his Wednesday ruling.





Walton ordered the DOJ to publish previously redacted information involving Mueller's "deliberations about decisions not to prosecute" certain individuals. According to the ruling, that sort of information is not classified as privileged.