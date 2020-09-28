THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

"Donald Trump's financial records are the Rosetta Stone for understanding the depth of his corruption and crimes," he said.





"The more it is unraveled the more he will unravel. It's the reason he's fought so hard to keep it under wraps."





In regards to the consequences of releasing the information, Cohen said he thinks the president fears a "massive" tax bill or potentially being accused of tax fraud.





Cohen suggested the president may not be able to afford the cost of tax debt or penalties which might come if more details emerge.





"Trump doesn't have the cash liquidity available to pay the tax debt, interest and penalty he will now be forced to pay," he said.