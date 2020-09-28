THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

[David Carrell] cited Channel 4 News which cited a Trump campaign data leak, exposing how 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as "Deterrence" in an effort to get them to not vote.





When Parscale testified to Congress, Rep Jackie Speier (D-CA) asked Parscale if the campaign targeted people like "white men."





"I did not target by race specifically in GOTV and/or persuasion efforts," Parscale testified under oath.





The new leaked data revealed that Parscale lied.





He was also asked, "Did you participate in a voter suppression operation targeting African Americans? "





Again, he lied, saying, "no."





Sunday, Parscale barricaded himself inside his Ft. Lauderdale home with an arsenal of weapons claiming that he would kill himself.