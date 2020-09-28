THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

Trump has a big bill to pay





The newspaper also reported that Trump is facing a major financial bill, as within the next four years, hundreds of millions of dollars in loans will come due. The paper said Trump is personally responsible for many of those obligations.





The paper reported: "In the 1990s, Mr Trump nearly ruined himself by personally guaranteeing hundreds of millions of dollars in loans, and he has since said that he regretted doing so. But he has taken the same step again, his tax records show. He appears to be responsible for loans totaling $421m, most of which is coming due within four years."





In a blunt summary of the problem, the Times speculated: "Should he win re-election, his lenders could be placed in the unprecedented position of weighing whether to foreclose on a sitting president."





Trump businesses profit from his presidency





The issue of whether Trump's businesses benefit from his position in the White House has been one of the long-running themes of reporting on the Trump presidency. The global nature of the Trump Organization and its portfolio of hotels, resorts and other interests has left Trump open to speculation that lobbyists, business leaders and foreign powers could spend money in them to try and peddle influence in the US.





The Times report on his tax returns is clear that Trump's businesses have indeed benefited from his political career.



