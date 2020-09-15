September 15, 2020
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs to Be Deposed in Seth Rich Case (Will Sommer, Sep. 14, 2020, Daily Beast)
Fox News star Sean Hannity was once his network's most prominent booster of conspiracy theories about murdered Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich, only stopping the rumor-mongering after Rich's grieving parents publicly begged him to knock it off.Now, Hannity will have to answer questions, under oath, about Fox's coverage of Rich's death. Hannity, along with Fox Business host Lou Dobbs and a host of Fox staffers, is set to be deposed in late October over the network's debunked reporting on Rich, which falsely claimed that he had leaked thousands of Democratic emails to WikiLeaks--a leak, they suggested, that led to his politically-motivated murder.
