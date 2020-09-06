THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:





A bombshell investigation in the Washington Post is shedding new light Trump appointee Louis DeJoy's rise to prominence as a Republican fundraiser prior to his May 2020 appointment as US Postmaster General. According to the report, DeJoy pressured employees of his former business, New Breed Logistics, to donate to GOP candidates; he then would reimburse contributions using bonuses.





At least seven New Breed employees spoke to the Post, five of whom said they were pressured by DeJoy or his aides to give to Republicans and attend fundraisers. Two others reportedly said that at DeJoy's direction, bonus payments were "boosted" to offset the cost of the donations.