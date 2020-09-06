THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

Michael Cohen has said Donald Trump is 'guilty of the same crimes' that landed him in a federal prison, after the former fixer pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and lying to Congress.





In his upcoming tell-all memoir the president's former personal lawyer has offered a blow-by-blow account of Trump's alleged role in a hush money conspiracy involving porn star Stormy Daniels.





Cohen, who pleaded guilty to tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations, calls himself the 'star witness' of the scandal that still could culminate in charges for Trump after he leaves office.