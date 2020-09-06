September 6, 2020
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Micheal Cohen claims Donald Trump is 'guilty of the same crimes' that landed him in prison (LAUREN FRUEN FOR DAILYMAIL.COM and ASSOCIATED PRESS, 6 September 2020. Daily Mail)
Michael Cohen has said Donald Trump is 'guilty of the same crimes' that landed him in a federal prison, after the former fixer pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and lying to Congress.In his upcoming tell-all memoir the president's former personal lawyer has offered a blow-by-blow account of Trump's alleged role in a hush money conspiracy involving porn star Stormy Daniels.Cohen, who pleaded guilty to tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations, calls himself the 'star witness' of the scandal that still could culminate in charges for Trump after he leaves office.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 6, 2020 2:39 PM